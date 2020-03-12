LEWISBURG — Bucknell University hired Lisa A. Keegan as its new vice president for enrollment management.
University President John Bravman said Keegan's hiring comes following a nationwide search. Keegan succeeds Bill Conley, who is retiring at the end of the academic year. Keegan begins her new position on July 1.
Keegan has 17 years of higher education leadership experience with Elon University in Elon, N.C.. Since 2017, she served as assistant vice president and dean of undergraduate admissions.
Other roles Keegan served with Elon include dean of admissions, chief of staff, senior assistant to the president and secretary to the board of trustees.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO