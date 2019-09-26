LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has hired Gail Glover, most recently of the State University of New York, Genesco, as its new vice president of communications, effective Jan. 6. At SUNY-Genesco, Glover served as chief communications and marketing officer.
Param Bedi, vice president for library and information technology and chair of the search committee, says the committee was "deeply impressed with Gail's experience and track record on strategic communications, and we know that she is an excellent fit to lead a strong communications team at Bucknell. Gail is a seasoned communication, branding and marketing expert and will help us build on the strong foundation that is already in place."
At Bucknell, Glover will oversee a multifaceted division that creates and executes communications strategies across channels, including printed media, direct mail and email, the University website, a quarterly magazine, media outreach, video and social media.
Glover will take over for interim Chief Communications Officer Heather Johns, who will resume her role as senior director for content strategy.
