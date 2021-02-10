LEWISBURG — Family Night at the Observatory, an annual event of the Bucknell University Observatory, will be conducted virtually beginning today and running through March 5.
This year’s theme is “Stars and Constellations.” The observatory collaborated with Public Library for Union County, to provide a small craft kit. Each kit contains a make-your-own "Sky Wheel" star chart, several constellation coloring pages — designed and drawn by local artist Bruce van Patter — and a "create your own constellation" activity. The kits can be picked up at the library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg, beginning today through March 5.
The observatory will also host videos on its website describing how to make the star charts and how to use them. In addition, there will be a short video describing the astronomy behind charting the stars.
The project is sponsored by the Bucknell University Department of Physics & Astronomy, the Isaac J. Tressler Fund for Astronomy, and through a partnership with the Union County Public Library.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO