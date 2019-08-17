LEWISBURG — Bucknell University seeks local small businesses to participate in a pair of programs where engineering and management students assist in designing product prototypes and help in analyzing strategic management issues.
Bucknell's College of Engineering seeks senior design projects where students work with business clients to identify a solution a business problem and deliver a working prototype by the end of the academic year.
For computer science, apply at http://bit.ly/bucs2020. Contact scohen@bucknell.edu for mechanical engineering.
Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management seeks clients for a semester-long strategic management project. Students will analyze real-world strategic management issues for a small business. To be considered for the project, contact vw006@bucknell.edu.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO