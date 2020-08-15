Fall semester begins this week at Bucknell University and students are sounding alarms that changes to meal plans jeopardize the health of those registered for the cheapest option since it provides one meal a day at a cost that may not prove affordable.
The lowest-priced option at the university costs $1,400 and provides seven meals a week and $200 in on-campus-only Dining Dollars spending for the semester. Students can take extra portions at each meal, according to a university FAQ on the topic, but unused meals don’t roll over week to week.
The university eliminated the cheaper $700 Dining Dollars-only option as part of an extensive overhaul of its dining services due not only to the novel coronavirus pandemic but also inflation, according to university communications. The $700 option was instituted in 2005.
More than 5,500 people signed a pair of petitions demanding mandatory meal-plan purchases be rescinded and calling for changes to make meals more affordable. An Instagram account, @bucknellexplain, shares students’ stories about food insecurity on campus and rallies support to demand answers from the university not only about the meal plan changes but why it chose to announce the changes one week after the deadline to commit to attending in-person this fall.
Julian Ricketson, a senior, used the $700 plan the past two years and intended to do so again. He said he supplemented it with grocery-store snacks and the occasional fast food meal. Some students find themselves picking donated food from on-campus “pantries” or hanging around campus events where catering was offered as an enticement to attend.
Ricketson pointed out that pandemic health-safety regulations likely eliminates any chance at the latter option and said those same restrictions. He criticized the university for a lack of communication about the changes and potential risks for lower-income students.
“My plan is to leave $1,400 as my ‘owed amount’ and pay the rest off. I'd rather spend my money at the grocery store and make my dollars stretch a bit than utterly waste them on one meal a day,” Ricketson said. “People might actually only have access to one meal a day and that is really scary to think about.”
Matt Brown, a spring graduate and research assistant at Bucknell, said he used about $1,400 a semester in dining dollars and supplemented that with groceries and food prep twice daily. The $700 plan was never enough, he said, however, the cost of a higher meal plan was also prohibitive. Bucknell Student Government sought to review the university’s contract with dining contractor Parkhurst but weren’t granted access, Brown and Ricketson both said.
“Many students have found that they can spend less than the cost of a meal plan by buying groceries and preparing subsequently more filling and higher quality meals for themselves, myself included,” Brown said.
The university altered how and when meals are served as a measure intended to reduce touchpoints and crowding, according to university communications. It instituted single-line service and introduced a single menu across all venues, eliminating made-to-order options.
Bucknell requires all students living on-campus to purchase a meal plan and mandates first-year students purchase the highest-priced option of 19 meals weekly at $2,750 to aid in life adjustments for its newest students. The middle option of 12 meals a week costs $1,950. All plans include $200 in Dining Dollars.
Mike Ferlazzo, director of Media Relations, provided a letter sent to university students and an executive summary on the meal plan changes. Additional information is available on the university website. He didn’t answer any specific questions about the changes or issues raised by students.
University President John Bravman sent another letter Friday afternoon to students apologizing for prior ineffective communications and sought to provide clarity to the changes. He denied profit motivated the changes and cited information that shows the per-meal costs dropped slightly compared to last semester. Bravman pledged to create a student-inclusive task force this academic year to look further into food insecurity on campus.
“Because retail options are limited this year, we must ensure that students eat at least one full meal per day on campus, which would reduce the potential for virus exposure during the pandemic. To be clear, we never envisioned that seven meals per week represents sufficient nutrition, but we do believe that a $700-per-semester debit account most certainly does not,” Bravman wrote.