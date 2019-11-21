Bucknell names commencement speaker

LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced the leader of a charity aiding impoverished children in the United States will serve as its 2020 Commencement speaker.
Carolyn Miles, a 1983 graduate of Bucknell, is president and chief executive officer of Save the Children, a global organization serving more than 155 million children in the U.S. and in 120 countries, according to the organization’s website.
Miles will address the Class of 2020 at Bucknell's 170th Commencement, to be held May 17 on the Malesardi Quadrangle.
Save the Children's diverse work on behalf of children includes commitments to reducing preventable deaths of children under 5, advocating for high-quality basic education and offering emergency aid during natural disasters, wars and conflicts around the world.
In 2015, Miles was named one of the World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune magazine.
Miles majored in animal behavior at Bucknell. She worked in the private sector for 13 years until transitioning to the nonprofit sector, inspired by children she met in Asia who were living in poverty.
Miles joined Save the Children in 1998 as associate vice president. She became president and CEO in 2011. In January, after 22 years with the organization, Miles will step down as CEO.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO