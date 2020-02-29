LEWISBURG— Bucknell on Friday announced that it hired Eileen E. Petula as its new vice president for finance and administration (VPFA), effective May 1.
Petula brings 26 years of progressive higher education finance and administrative experience to her role at Bucknell, most recently serving as executive vice president for finance, administration and infrastructure and as executive vice president and chief operating officer at Allegheny College in Meadville since September 2016.
“Eileen demonstrated a strong understanding of the Bucknell culture,” said Bucknell President John Bravman. “Her previous experience will serve the University well in the implementation of strategic priorities found in The Plan for Bucknell 2025.”
At Bucknell, Petula will serve as the chief financial officer for the University and will manage the University’s $300 million operating budget and $865 million endowment. She will oversee the implementation of the campus master plan and play a key role in advancing strategic priorities and managing related finances.