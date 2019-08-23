LEWISBURG — Monday’s start to the new academic year at Bucknell University brings about the debut of its latest architectural offering to students and faculty: Academic East.
The College of Engineering and Department of Education share space inside the $38 million, 78,000-square-foot building. Built on the south side of campus adjacent to its near match in terms of size and style, Academic West, the new facility features more than 30 offices, four classrooms and, perhaps most importantly for the university’s learning environment, more than 25 engineering laboratories.
The building expands Bucknell’s existing lab space by more than 50 percent. “We were cramped, bumping elbows,” Pat Mather, dean of engineering, said of the Breakiron and Dana engineering buildings. “This liberates faculty to adopt best practices to educate students.”
One classroom inside the Olin Science Building, which houses the Department of Education, among others, is tiered and wouldn’t allow for a reconfiguration of student desks to fit collaborative lessons.
Lori Smolleck, former education department head, said she often found herself climbing over desks to reach students from row-to-row. Even in the 21st century, she found herself rolling out the old-school television cart with the screen connected to a VCR player.
At Academic East, that won’t be necessary. The classrooms and labs are spacious and functional: desks and chairs are easily lifted or rolled to meet the needs of small-group work. They’re fitted with wireless projectors and internet as well as plenty of electrical outlets for student laptops and educational equipment.
“I don’t lecture. It’s very hands-on,” Smolleck, associate professor of education, said, subsequently referring to reconfiguring classroom space. “It’s something we never could have done at Olin.”
Academic East is Bucknell’s sixth certified LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold building, according to Amy Smalt, campus planner. She spoke to the building’s blend of traditional and modern design on the exterior to match the university’s established aesthetic.
Inside, the building veers from what may be considered traditional on a campus dating to the 19th century. There’s a 25-foot green wall with plumbing installed behind rows of individual green plants, 11 wide, 15 high, which helps improve air quality and acoustics in the lobby, Smalt said.
The building also has a solar chimney, designed to create a passive heating and cooling environment that improves energy efficiency and also allows natural ventilation, she said.
Design elements blend renewable energy and education on the rooftop where a “green roof” is planted. Plots of soil built into the roof catch stormwater. It filters into individual drainpipes and allows the rainwater to be studied. It also reduces the load of stormwater on the nearby Susquehanna River.
There are also built-in supports for solar instruments to be installed on the roof, with data fed into an adjacent classroom for real-time monitoring.
Mather said Bucknell puts together an engineering class of about 200 students annually. Academic East should make admissions into the College of Engineering more competitive as it now offers more maker spaces and labs and improved hands-on learning.
“We’re just going to get more applications, I think. It will be a draw,” Mather said.