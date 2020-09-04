LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Professor Thelathia “Nikki” Young accepted an appointment to become the school’s provost for equity and inclusive excellence.
Young worked at Bucknell since 2011 and is a professor of women’s and gender studies and religion. The appointment was made effective Aug. 1. She had served as an interim associate provost.
The appointment supports a crucial element in Bucknell’s “proactive plan to foster inclusivity by confronting systemic racism and racial injustice,” according to a press release.
During her time as interim associate provost, Young transformed inclusivity training for faculty and staff members through an open-participation workshop series. Believing that all members of university hiring committees should be educated in equity and inclusion, she also expanded workshops related to recruitment strategies that prioritize diversity advocacy. Her most recent project, the Transforming Communities Initiative, creates space for students, faculty and staff members to engage in honest conversations around race and difference on campus.
“I was very focused on introducing conceptual shifts that we needed to make in response to circumstances Bucknell is facing as we address social injustice, think intersectionality about marginalized people and create accountability structures,” says Young, who earned a bachelor’s from the University of North Carolina at Asheville and a doctorate in religious ethics from Emory University. “Moving forward, one of the things we are being called to do is not only to create an inclusive community but also intentionally deconstruct race and racism, which is distinctive from DEI [diversity, equity and inclusion] efforts.”