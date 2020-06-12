Bucknell professor competes on 'Jeopardy!'

Jennifer Kosmin saw the category for the French Revolution introduced during her appearance on the game show “Jeopardy!” and the Bucknell University assistant history professor was feeling confident.
Trouble was, Kosmin never had a chance. She couldn’t buzz in first to answer any of the five questions.
“When you’re playing at home, you can answer any question. When you’re on the show it’s all about the buzzer,” Kosmin said. “I didn’t get in on any of the questions and I knew them. That was really frustrating.”
Kosmin led her challengers after the first round of the episode that aired Thursday night, accumulating $5,000 by that point, but ultimately finished in third place. She amassed $7,800 heading into Final Jeopardy!, hitting on 14 answers, but zeroed out in the last round.
Kosmin and fellow contestant Iman Shervington fell to that night’s winner, Zach Newkirk, who totaled $65,674 through three nights and was set for another round Friday night.
None correctly answered that night’s Final Jeopardy: “One of the first recorded autopsies was performed on this man & revealed 23 puncture marks.”
“Who is Julius Caesar?”
Kosmin said she grew up watching “Jeopardy!” competing at home against her father. In 2018, she attended her second in-person tryout. When her phone rang from an unknown number in February, she figured it was a telemarketer. Good thing she answered.
The show’s producers booked Kosmin to film an episode March 11, one of the final tapings before production halted due to COVID-19. She said she toured the Sony Pictures set and hung out with her competition along with contestants from other episodes. There were five tapings in all that day.
“When you walk on the set for the first time it is definitely a little surreal,” Kosmin said.
And then, world-famous host Alex Trebek arrived. He’s battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, well-known even to non-"Jeopardy!" fans, and show staff were cautious about Trebek’s interactions as the COVID-19 threat emerged.
“He was super generous with his time,” Kosmin said. “He came up to us personally to say hi to each of us, so that was really cool.”
When the game show began, Kosmin’s boyfriend Adam Domby watched from the audience. Fingers crossed, he felt good about her chances after the first round but it ultimately didn’t go Kosmin’s way.
“It was just exciting to see her up there, to be honest,” Domby said. “We immediately went hiking after, which I think helped get any frustration out.”
The couple didn’t watch the episode Thursday night. They knew the outcome and were busy packing up Kosmin’s belongings at a New Jersey apartment she was renting while serving a postdoctoral fellowship at Rutgers University.
“It was all good through the first round but then it went downhill,” Kosmin said. “Even the opponent I lost to was really nice so I can’t be mad at him.”