LEWISBURG — Professor Judith Grisel of Bucknell University will speak about the neuroscience of drug addiction during the Unitarian Universalist Sunday Program from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 5 at the Donald Heiter Community Center, 100 N. Fifth St.
Grisel is a member of the department of psychology and neuroscience at Bucknell. She is an internationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist with expertise in pharmacology and genetics whose research focuses on determining the root causes of drug addiction. Her recent research helps explain the different trajectories of alcohol abuse in men and women. She is the author of the New York Times bestselling book "Never Enough: The Neuroscience and Experience of Addiction."
The Unitarian Universalist Sunday Program is free and open to the public. Visitors are invited for coffee and conversation preceding the program, beginning at 10 a.m. All are welcome.
For more information, contact Arden Miller at jpuufinfo@gmail.com or 570-374-5369.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO