LEWISBURG — Bucknell University biology professors DeeAnn Reeder and Ken Field were awarded a $2.9 million grant to study the role bats may have played in the transmission of deadly viruses to humans.
Their five-year study will eventually take them to Uganda — when the pandemic permits safe travel — with a group of Bucknell undergraduate students to study three native bat species with potential links to the spread of the Ebola virus.
The grant is one of the largest research grants in Bucknell history and was awarded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). It will allow researchers to investigate the physiology of bats and how it enables them to act as hosts for deadly diseases that can spill over to humans.
"This is a critical part of pandemic preparedness. We need to understand better the disease ecology of viruses of pandemic potential and the role bats may play in the transmission of those viruses," said Reeder, who has previously advised U.S. and African authorities on infectious diseases, including Ebola.
The Bucknell researchers initially planned to go to Uganda this summer, but the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent that travel. They hope to be able to make the trip next summer and will use the time before going overseas to develop and test the methods they'll employ in Uganda.
Once in Uganda, researchers will begin by capturing bats and setting up flight cages for short-term bat housing. Reeder said the project will still require the researchers to wear heavy personal protective "spacesuit" equipment with extensive safety protocols, but they won't be working with the virus that infects humans. Having the work done on-site allows for a deeper understanding of the animals in their own setting, Reeder said.
"A number of researchers do these kinds of studies in the lab, where you may have some bat cells that you can infect with some viral antigens, and you learn a lot that way. But it's not the same as doing the work in free-ranging animals, living under their own natural conditions," she said. "So it really fills a gap, because there are very few people doing this work the way we're doing it."
By the final two years of the project, Reeder said she and Field hope to test how bats' ability to rapidly raise their temperature during flight and then dramatically lower it at rest may play a role in their immunity to carrying viruses deadly to humans.
"By understanding the ways bats react to viral infections in the wild, we will be better able to predict which conditions and bat species might play a role in the next pandemic spillover," said Field.
Some experimental samples will be brought back to Bucknell and kept in a dedicated negative 80-degree Celsius freezer with restricted access for further analysis.
"I think the combination of fieldwork, lab work and bioinformatics work is really what excites me most about this, and getting students involved in each of those aspects," Field said. "The fieldwork is the most complicated aspect of it because it takes place under challenging conditions."