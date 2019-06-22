The classification of a rare plant in remote Australia by a team of scientists, led by two Bucknell professors, has provided a compelling example of the fact that sex among Earth’s living creatures is far more diverse and interesting than many people realize.
Bucknell professor of plant genetics and research Chris Martine and postdoctoral fellow Angela McDonnell were able to document their discovery of bush tomato plant that evaded classification for decades because of the challenge of identifying its atypical reproductive form, which appeared at various times to be female, male or both.
The implication of the classification extends far beyond botany, Martine said Wednesday afternoon.
The plant, which they named Solanum plastisexumis, is a great example of how sexual diversity is a consistent story across the living planet, Martine said.
"Plants in general — this species in particular — are models for the fact that how things look sexually around the planet is pretty diverse," he said. "Sometimes our own perception, as humans, that things are easily categorized is actually not true. Most of the organisms on the planet are diverse in the way they present themselves sexually, and this is a particularly poignant example of that."
“That variability, in turn, is what has caused this plant to not be named, even though it has been encountered in the field for years,” McDonnell added.
The other takeaway from this discovery, Martine explained, is "there is still all this 'stuff' out there to discover. We haven't even come close to describing all the species on Earth. And that is not just true for plants in Australia, but all sorts of organisms around the planet. So here is an example of 'as long as you keep looking, you'll find new things that need to be described.'"
"Here was a species we knew about for 50 years," he said, "but until we gave it a name, there was no way to preserve it, to protect it."
Martine had been studying evolution and ecology and reproductive biology for about 20 years.
"One of the things that is really important when trying to identify a plant is usually knowing what kind of sexual system it has," Martine said. "The species that we study, bush tomatoes in Northern Australia tend to look a certain way, in terms of their sexual expression. Whether the flowers are male or female. Or whether they are bisexual. This particular plant was not stable in the way it expressed itself sexually."
Martine and McDonnell collected specimens in 2018 and brought seeds back to Bucknell.
"We were able to extract the DNA," he said. "That told us that we really had something different here."
Bucknell sophomore Heather Wetreich measured and analyzed the physical characters of the new species using plants grown from the seeds in a campus greenhouse.