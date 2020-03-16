Bucknell professors planning online lessons as virus forces remote education

Bucknell University students resume classes later this week but in the interim, professors are learning themselves how to deliver that education remotely.
University leaders switched to remote learning for all courses and ordered students to move out of on-campus housing by Tuesday evening, though extreme cases where students can’t return home will compel them to stay on campus. Each move is made out of caution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Penn State University announced Thursday its shift to remote learning, a so-far temporary move from March 16 through April 3. In-class lessons would resume April 6. Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities each chose to keep students off-campus at least one additional week by extending the schools’ respective spring breaks, with in-person classes scheduled to resume March 23.
Professors are planning how to maintain contact with students, deliver lessons and coordinate coursework ahead of the resumption of classes Thursday, March 19.
According to insight shared by four university professors, students can expect video lessons, recorded and streaming, and direct communication through live chats and message boards. There will be more frequent use of email and file-sharing, plus “office hours” consisting of telephone calls with professors.
“This is the right way to go, I believe, in terms of protecting the Bucknell community and all of us who live around here,” Chris Martine, the David Burpee Professor of Plant Genetics and Research, said. “The tough call is always the one that causes the most short-term discomfort. But my sense is that Bucknell made a choice early on that a lot of other schools are going to end up forced to also make in the next few weeks.”
Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman Professor of Management, said redesigning courses with a heavy service-learning component will be particularly challenging. Students can’t undertake service projects like visiting Veterans Affairs hospitals or helping at homeless shelters. Ng said he’s redesigning his courses to require students develop a “Business Recovery Plan” “to ensure business continuity during adverse conditions such as this.”
“Our students are also anxious, I get emails and text messages about what they need to do. Events are unfolding fast and we are reacting to announcements as decisions are being made, and redesigning our courses and keeping students informed,” Ng said.
In an email to faculty, Bucknell Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak advised educators to rely on one another in developing methods for remote education. She also urged professors to be vigilant in engaging students online and keep track of any students who fail to check in. Students who petition the university and are granted permission to stay on campus also will be taking classes "remotely."
Members of the university’s Teaching and Learning Center will be tasked to aide faculty in best practices for remote teaching, Mermann-Jozwiak said.
“Please be flexible as you will most likely need to amend your syllabi,” Mermann-Jozwiak said.
English Professor Michael Drexler said most faculty are already familiar with online tools necessary for remote education. So are students, Drexler said, particularly social media. Coordinating changes in time zones could be tricky, he said, but Drexler maintained confidence in “providing a good learning environment” for students.
“And of course, if many people get seriously ill, we'll have to adapt again,” Drexler said. “I'm certainly sad that my students will miss out on the intangibles of being together.”
Brantley Gasaway, Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Religious Studies, told students by email he understood the existing uncertainty not just about how the spring semester will be completed but also about public health.
“All of (the students) have expressed disappointment but understanding, though I have heard that some students are quite unhappy with the University’s decision. But all of my faculty colleagues with whom I have spoken support this decision and are committed to providing our students the best possible learning experiences under the circumstances,” Gasaway said.
Gasaway said he will emphasize that students use the skills they’ve already learned as they take on new material in a new way.
“I suspect that many of us will need to change our assignments and perhaps scale back the amount of material we cover,” Gasaway said.
“At this point, my priority is sharing with my students the most important concepts and ideas left in the course — and doing it in the least complex and most accessible manner,” Martine said.