LEWISBURG — College students at Bucknell University are offering tutoring services for students in the region as part of a new collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic.
United We Learn, which started as a summer activities program, is an effort between the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and Bucknell University to pair volunteers college tutors and students in kindergarten through 12 grade in school districts in Snyder, Union and Northumberland counties. The pilot program that connects the two parties through Zoom at no cost will expand to Susquehanna University next semester.
"It's going extraordinarily well, especially considering we had to spend the first month putting the infrastructure together," said Lois Passi, assistant director for community impact with the United Way who coordinates the program. "They have been super efficient, confident and were able to launch quickly. I'm thrilled with the way the program is going so far."
Ellen Amarante, the coordinator of field experience and director of professional education at Bucknell University who coordinates the United We Learn tutors, said she is grateful for the students.
"They are doing this because they care about the community and engaging," said Amarante. "I applaud their efforts and their dedication."
United We Learn follows the Bucknell Buddies program, an after-school tutoring and homework club where college students worked with K-12 students. When the pandemic hit, school districts were reluctant to continue the program, said Amarante.
"We started United We Learn this semester as a pilot," said Amarante. "It is for education students who are seeking their BA in education or for anyone who participated in the Bucknell Buddies program."
The only eligibility is that K-12 students must be within the three counties. The college students do not get course credit or monetary compensation, but it does provide field experience, she said.
The program has 40 interested tutors working with students in eight school districts. Tutors meet over Zoom with the families to set goals and then meet up to two hours a week per student, she said.
Seniors Kendal Jansen, 21, of western Massachusetts, and Meg MacNeille, 21, near Chicago, are both involved in the program. Jansen is studying in education, specializing in student support services, and MacNeille is studying early childhood education and will graduate with a license to teach.
"We are connecting to people who we might not have accessed before," said Jansen. "It's a much wider range. We wouldn't have had that if Zoom and online learning wasn't so prominent."
"When the pandemic began, there was a lot of confusion and fear about what education looked like and what our role as teachers would be," said MacNeille. "I'm lucky to have this year in college to see how people are adapting. If this is the way things will look for a while, it will allow us to grow and master the craft. This isn’t what we’re used to, and everyone is eager to help each other, and the world is adapting to it. It’s stressful but we’re getting more and more tools."
Jansen, who works with her fellow college students to teach them tutoring methods, said education looks so different with the use of technology and hybrid learning of in-person and online. She said she learned a lot about communication skills and being confident over Zoom.
It has forced everyone to think creatively in learning options, she said.
"I'm just happy to be working with kids," said MacNeille, "even though it doesn't look like a normal semester."
Passi said the program will expand in the next semester with more tutors from Susquehanna University. Also, instead of strictly education students, other students will be permitted to tutor, including those in STEM subjects.
"Susquehanna University is eager to be involved with the United We Learn virtual tutoring program, in partnership with Bucknell University and The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way," said Miranda Carrasquillo, the Johnson Center for Civic Engagement coordinator at SU. "We are currently working hard to develop robust training for our student tutors so that they will be ready to go and can begin tutoring sessions next semester."