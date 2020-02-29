LEWISBURG — Thirteen alumni of Bucknell University currently serve with Peace Corps globally, making the Union County university among the top small schools on the nonprofit's list of volunteer-producing colleges and universities.
According to Peace Corps, Bucknell ranks fourth in its small schools category, tied with Allegheny College and Whitman College. St. Lawrence University with 19 volunteers ranks first. Dartmouth College and Eckerd College follow with 15 and 14 volunteers, respectively.
Bucknell ranked among the top 25 small schools in each of the past three years and continues a steady rise in Peace Corps' rankings. In 2019, Bucknell ranked No.6.
Since the founding of Peace Corps in 1961, more than 300 alumni from Bucknell have served abroad as volunteers, according to the agency. Pennsylvania ranks No. 6 among states with the highest number of Peace Corps volunteers, with 293 volunteers from Pennsylvania currently serving worldwide and 8,671 Pennsylvania residents who have served since 1961, the agency stated.