LEWISBURG — Bucknell University received $99,950 in federal funding to create a business incubator/accelerator in Danville, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Department awarded a combined $351,112 to entities in Pennsylvania to provide technical assistance and training for small businesses in rural Pennsylvania. USDA is providing funding through the Rural Business Development Grants (RBDG).
According to the announcement, Bucknell will aid the ventures of the incubator/accelerator tentatively named Startup Danville. Steve Stumbris, director of the Bucknell Small Business Development Center, said operations at Startup Danville will be scaled up rapidly with support both from the grant as well as initial financial support from Merck's Neighbor of Choice program.
Stumbris said the local SBDC partnered with DRIVE — Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy — on the incubator. He said the incubator's focus in on healthcare and technology innovations in Danville, at a location less than one mile from Geisinger.
