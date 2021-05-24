LEWISBURG — Spread out in front of pods of friends and family throughout Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Sunday, nearly 900 graduates capped their Bucknell University careers on Sunday in one of three socially distanced ceremonies.
The university capped a school year like no other on Sunday with 892 students receiving diplomas — 875 bachelor's degrees and 17 master's — representing 35 states and 20 nations. They took part in one of three commencements spread throughout the day and the 90-degree heat didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the graduates, as they looked forward to the next chapter in their lives.
Sarah Bain, of Rhode Island, and her friend Ruthie Siegel, of Westchester, N.Y., met up with Mo Domah, a student from Egypt. They were joined by Stephanie Person, of Merrick, Long Island, N.Y. and Noy Hassid, of Bridgetown, Barbados.
“We’re just so glad this day is here and that we can celebrate with friends,” said Person. “During the past few years, and despite the pandemic, we’ve learned so much about ourselves, and I think our friendships have tightened.”
The speeches were the same at all three ceremonies, beginning with Bucknell President John Bravman, who asked graduates to recall their first day on campus, in 2017, and the things they learned.
“What you’ve gone through makes me confident that there is nothing you can’t accomplish as you move forward in life,” he said.
The keynote speech was given by Audra Wilson, class of ‘94, and now president and chief executive officer of the Shriver Center on Poverty Law.
"Now, in reality, the Bucknell bubble is not impervious to the world around us," Wilson said. "Its protectiveness is illusory. We are just as vulnerable to the realities of the outside world as anybody else. Some of you may have even felt trapped by the bubble, living in an environment that scarcely resembles the communities from which you hail.
"So, the question is not whether you’ll make mistakes, but how you’ll learn from them. That’s where living in this bubble actually works to your advantage. This is an intimate place, a place where you are not one of thousands on a campus."
Ruby Lee, the 2021 student speaker, graduated in the evening ceremony with a degree in business administration from the Freeman College of Management.
Like Bravman, she looked back upon her first year in Lewisburg.
"In that first year, many of us entered ready to take on the world with our blue and orange-tinted eyes. And soon enough we were tested. Some of us received our first B in class," she said. "Many of us have worked until we watched the sun rise over our dorms. We developed relationships, some that will surely endure the rest of our lives, and others we came to outgrow. And we prevailed because we are still here."
Sunday’s commencement represented the graduation of the first class of students from the Freeman College of Management, which was officially launched as the university’s third college in June 2017.
The college will move from its current residence in the oldest building on campus, Taylor Hall, to a new Management/Art & Art History Building this fall.