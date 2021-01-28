LEWISBURG — Applications from students seeking admission to Bucknell University increased 12.3 percent to set a new record for the school, according to Bucknell.
In a press release, Bucknell announced it received 11,109 applications compared to last year’s total of 9,890. The previous high of 10,967 was set in 2015.
Bucknell cited its “robust residential educational experience” as to why applications reached a new all-time high.
The university began the current academic year with a record 991 new students in the Class of 2024 coming from 33 states, the District of Columbia and 37 countries. The university opened the fall semester with nearly 3,400 students on campus and will welcome a similar number back to campus this week for the spring semester, which begins Feb. 1.