East Buffalo Township Supervisors gave Bucknell University conditional approval to move forward with a proposed solar energy farm on 6.3 acres between its golf course and baseball field west of Route 15.
The solar panel array is a fixed-tilt system with driven post pedestals. They’re restricted at 10 feet in height from the ground up. A new transformer for the system will connect to an existing transformer outside the golf course clubhouse and then to an existing utility line.
The project area will be surrounded by 8-foot woven fencing and will have gates and a gravel access road.
Supervisor Jim Knight, a Bucknell employee who abstained from Monday’s 2-0-1 vote, said the solar panel arrays will feed energy to the power grid through Citizens Electric, with some fed directly to the golf course clubhouse. Bucknell will receive credit for energy produced by the solar energy system, offsetting costs of its electric use by about 8 percent, Knight said
There is a 30-year agreement on the project with options to terminate early, he said.
“I think it’s a great location. It’s perfect,” Supervisor Matt Schumacher said.
“Well, it is,” Supervisor Char Gray said.
The Lewisburg Farmers Market received approval from the supervisors for a land development plan to move forward with a project to build two pavilions to allow outdoor shopping.
One structure measures at 48-by-96 feet and is planned to be built outside the front entryway. The second structure measures at 24-by-330 feet and is planned for the north side of the market building.
Landscape islands incorporating railroad ties will be added to delineate driveways in and out of the market. Supervisors waived requirements for a traffic impact study, curbing between driveways, limited driveways and line striping.
Supervisors authorized Solicitor Pete Matson to draft amendments to existing ordinance regulating temporary, non-permanent signs like realty and political signs. They’re proposed to be restricted to 6 square feet in size in residential zones and 20 square feet in commercial, agricultural, woodland and agricultural/residential zones. They’re not permitted to be illuminated.