A Bucknell University sophomore filed a federal lawsuit against the university and multiple defendants including Kappa Delta Rho fraternity where he allegedly suffered physical abuse and psychological torment in an alcohol-infused hazing incident, according to court documents.
Freiwald Law, a Philadelphia firm representing John Jean, 20, of Bedminster, New Jersey, filed the lawsuit Sept. 22, 12 days after his client was purportedly pressured to chug an abundance of vodka at the national fraternity’s Iota Chapter on campus along Fraternity Road.
Jean remains a student at Bucknell, studying remotely. Operations and activities of the Iota Chapter of Kappa Delta Rho are suspended pending a university investigation, according to Bucknell's director of media relations, Mike Ferlazzo. Ferlazzo said the university wouldn't comment on the pending litigation.
Jean arrived by ambulance at the Emergency Department of Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, overnight Sept. 11 where he was treated for alcohol poisoning and a head injury, the lawsuit states. Jean reportedly suffered a concussion after being punched in the face by a fellow pledge and falling to the ground where he struck his head, knocking him unconscious.
The lawsuit alleges Jean endured punching and kicking all over his body and that his feet were burned with lit cigarettes. Jean twice attempted to leave the fraternity, the lawsuit claims, as he grew uncomfortable with the results of excessive drinking.
Jean and six other pledges attended the fraternity’s first initiation on Sept. 10 where they were pressured to drink in haste an entire shared bottle of vodka, with more beer and liquor available immediately after, the lawsuit states.
“Throughout this, KDR members screamed, chanted and cheered, which increased the pressure on the pledges to drink,” the lawsuit states.
Bucknell, the National Fraternity of Kappa Delta Rho, its Iota Chapter, the local chapter president and pledge master and a fellow pledge class member are named as defendants. Jean’s lawsuit makes nine claims against the defendants, in whole or in part, of hazing, negligence, assault and battery, negligent infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.
According to the lawsuit, fraternity members coordinated an attempted coverup. The lawsuit blames Bucknell and the national fraternity chapter for allowing a partying culture and that both entities should have known the Iota Chapter would be suspect of hazing. The local chapter was suspended for four years in 2009, the lawsuit states.
Also, the lawsuit claims a Bucknell University Public Safety Officer witnessed the punch that Jean suffered but did not take action against the suspect.