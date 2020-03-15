LEWISBURG — Bucknell University students and their parents packing vehicles to go home on Sunday expressed sadness and disappointment over the unprecedented end to their on-campus spring semester.
Many, however, understood the reason for vacating the campus to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. The students have until Tuesday to move out before classes resume online Thursday.
On Sunday, an unidentified Bucknell student was tested for the virus after showing symptoms similar to COVID-19, according to university officials.
"I guess it's just sort of bittersweet," said freshman Maxwell Chen, 18, of Taiwan, before leaving campus.
He was heading home with fellow rowing crew team member Emma Minadeo, 18, of Port Washington, Long Island, New York, and her parents before flying home to Taiwan to finish the semester online, like the rest of the Bucknell students.
He said both are frustrated. They just returned a couple of days ago from crew training in Virginia over spring break.
"Everything is over," Chen said.
"It's just devastating for the kids, especially seniors and kids on spring sports teams," said Emma's mother, Barbara Minadeo, as she secured baggage atop the family SUV.
Two Bucknell baseball players express their frustration while packing up on Friday.
“It’s been pretty startling and an adjustment," said Will Potdevin, a freshman from Lexington, Massachusetts. "It’s going to be annoying switching to online classes. It makes sense, but it’s pretty heartbreaking.
“Our baseball season is gone.”
Nick Christopher, another freshman from Twinsburg, Ohio, expressed similar feelings.
“It was frustrating to see it all unfold," he said. "We’ve played 16 or 17 games, put in all this work since we got here, and now the season is over. I’m not going to want to wake up at 8 a.m. to get homework for quote, unquote, class."
Brenda DiGiulio, of Cleveland, Ohio, who helped her daughter move out on Sunday, said it was disappointing, but she agreed with the reason for the move.
"I work in the health care field," she said. "It's best to be cautious."
Later in the afternoon, Logan Chaudhry, who just finishing packing his SUV before heading to his parents' home in Seattle, had mixed feelings about moving out early.
"I think the general consensus is, as seniors, it's pretty upsetting about not having a senior year," Chaudhry said, adding, though, "I think it's for the right reasons."
He and others said that as of now, commencement has not been canceled. He said he will have to wait and see what is decided on that.
For some students, it was their last chance to get together, at least for the school year, said Blaire Fauser, a junior from North Salem, New York.
"It's definitely pretty crazy," Fauser said. "This is the first time this is happening to all of us, to cut a year short. At least I have another year."
Despite the early separation from friends and other students, Fauser said, "I think honestly it is making us closer as a school. Everybody came up for the weekend."
Daily Item staff photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this story.