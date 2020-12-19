LEWISBURG — A member of Bucknell University’s class of 2021 is the co-founder on a Google Chrome Extension which helps parents locate and purchase elusive holiday gifts.
Emma Arrighini, a psychology and political science major, co-founded OctoShop, available through Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge web browsers. It checks retailers’ stock for various items and will notify users when they are in stock. Shoppers looking for elusive gifts, like the PlayStation 5, have relied on the extension this holiday season.
Arrighini partnered with students from the University of Texas at Austin and the University of Texas at Dallas who had created InStok, a website that compared prices of items in short supply during the pandemic — like toilet paper, cleaning wipes, etc. She is now the marketing lead for InStok.
There have now been more than a million visitors to the InStok website and 85,000 users of the newer OctoShop extension.