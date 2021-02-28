Bucknell students help out at Lewisburg Children's Museum

LEWISBURG — The Valley may be producing some science, technology, engineering, and mathematics professionals as more than twenty children arrived at the Lewisburg Children's Museum on Saturday for Bucknell University's first "STEM at LCM."
Bucknell University Senior and organizer of the event, Emma Saloky, 22, of Bucks County, said she was thrilled to see children show up and get involved.
"It's nice to see the children wanting to learn," she said. "With the eight stations we have set up, children are engaging in the activities."
Some of those activities included a station where everything had a different heat level, and that made 8-year Alex Heim, of Sunbury, intrigued.
"It's neat to see that," she said. "I am having a great time, and it is a lot of fun to learn so many different things."
Saokly, along with Emily Sharp, 21, also a senior at Bucknell University, in Lewisburg, said the event was something she wanted for the children to learn.
"They are learning about earth and space and temperatures," she said.
The event ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and featured Bucknell University students mingling with the children and that made Lewisburg Children's Museum education director Lindsey Walter happy to see, she said.
"A special thanks goes to the National Informal Stem Network for providing such fun and engaging science kids," she said. "Also thanks to Bucknell University engineering students for helping us organize such a wonderful program."