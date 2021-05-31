The Daily Item
Three Bucknell students and two professors will bring their Bucknell experiences overseas through educational travel funded by the prestigious Fulbright Program and Boren Awards.
”Bucknell University is delighted to support our students and faculty in investigating their curiosities and pursuing their dreams all across the globe,” says Margaret Marr, director of the Office of Undergraduate Fellowships and Research, which assists students in applying for prestigious fellowships and scholarships like Fulbright and Boren.”
Among the recipients is Mifflinburg native Cole Reish, who just finished his sophomore year at Bucknell. Reish is heading to Daugavpils, Latvia, to study Russian as he prepares for a career in national security.
Recent Bucknell graduate Sara Butler and professors Lara Dick and Nathan Ryan will use Fulbright program awards to study overseas. Butler, a Maryland native who graduated with degrees in physics and philosophy, transferred to Bucknell in 2019 after spending two years at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. In Vienna, Austria, she will work with Markus Aspelmeyer, an accomplished quantum physicist who is studying whether gravity has a quantum description.
Dick will spend time in Cyprus studying how math students learn, while Ryan will compete his math research in Costa Rica.
As study-abroad locations go, Latvia trails far behind popular destinations like Italy, Spain or England. For Reish, a double-major in linguistics and Russian studies, that is part of the appeal.
”I have a very heavy interest in syntax — the mechanics of language,” he says. “Just this idea that you can communicate, it opens your horizons to so many different things, and you get exposed to a completely new culture.”
That’s the plan for this fall when Reish travels more than 4,000 miles to the Baltic nation to continue learning Russian during a trip funded by his Boren Award. Though Latvia’s official language is Latvian, Reish will study in the country’s second-largest city, Daugavpils, which has a predominantly Russian-speaking population.
The trip to Latvia will be Reish’s first time out of the country — and his first on an airplane — but he says he’s ready.
”Growing up in a small town, I never really had opportunities like this,” he said. “I really found a home with the Russian department at Bucknell, and I’m super grateful for all my professors. I really think they prepared me for this.”