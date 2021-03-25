The National Science Foundation awarded a $391,544 grant to faculty members from Bucknell University and Susquehanna University for the purchase of a mass spectrometer.
The state-of-the-art instrumentation, an Agilent 6560 ion mobility Q-TOF, will be housed at Bucknell but will be available to researchers from other institutions, primarily undergraduate colleges and universities, across central Pennsylvania beginning this summer.
The grant was awarded to Bucknell professors Doug Collins and Moria Chambers, chemistry and biology, respectively, as well as Susquehanna Professor Lou Ann Tom, chemistry.
Collins said a normal mass spectrometer determines the mass of a molecule. The instrument purchased with the grant, he said, will provide multiple pieces of information: whether the molecule is water- or oil-soluble, its shape and its mass.
The new mass spectrometer will be installed in Bucknell’s Rooke Science Building in May. Collins said the door is open to other researchers to collaborate. Email interest to d.collins@bucknell.edu.
“We’d be happy to hear from them and we hope to provide access to the community for research purposes,” Collins said, adding some high school teachers may also have an interest. “That’s explicitly written in the grant,” he said of community access, “and we mean it.”
The instrument will support a broad array of research programs, including new advances in designed chemical and biochemical systems, environmental and clinical analysis, and molecular studies of infection and chemical signaling.
Initial projects that will be aided by the equipment include Collins’ air quality and climate processes research, and Chambers’ project to provide a fundamental understanding of biological responses to infection and disease.
“We are interested in identifying novel antimicrobial compounds in insects to address the growing antibiotic resistance crisis and this instrument has a powerful ability to separate and characterize new compounds,” Chambers said. “In addition, this instrument will enable us to identify key metabolic changes both in the infected animals and in the invading pathogen due to its high sensitivity. This will greatly improve our understanding of the relationship between infection, metabolism and disease.”
Tom and her Susquehanna students will use the equipment to analyze how common pharmaceuticals, including opioids, degrade and develop safer means to dispose of them.
“The instrument will allow for separation and identification of pharmaceutical degradants that could potentially contribute to toxicity if disposed of improperly,” Tom said. “This analysis could potentially be applied in a practical way to provide a method for disposal of unused prescription drugs, and could benefit the environment and reduce the opportunity for theft and addiction associated with some of these types of drugs when left unused in households.”
The spectrometer will also inform research projects that will increase the speed and effectiveness of opioid overdose diagnosis, and a project on synthetic pathways for microscopic molecules, among others.
Collins’ own research will look at the long-term effects of cleaning agents on the air quality inside buildings. This study morphed since the onset of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the aggressive cleaning many institutions have taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“It turns out that surfaces in buildings have a huge impact on the composition of the air we breathe,” Collins said. “We’re trying to understand how compounds in cleaning materials break themselves down or how they act on surfaces to create more hazardous byproducts. We know very little about the consequences of cleaning our environment.”