Bucknell Symphonic Band to hold free concert tonight

LEWISBURG – The Bucknell Symphonic Band is known for tackling challenging selections that allow them to grow as musicians, as well as entertain their audiences. Tonight's free band concert will be no exception, according to William Kenny, professor of music at Bucknell and director of the ensemble.
The band has been directed for the last 30 years by Kenny and is comprised of students from majors across campus. They perform at least four times per year.
Performances are free, and according to Kenny, “The repertoire focuses primarily on significant works that advanced collegiate-level musicians should be exposed to, and that audiences would enjoy and appreciate hearing.”
For many years, he said the primary goals of the band included providing students with a historical overview of the repertoire; advancing their sight-reading and technical skills; and improving their listening and analytical skills. While those goals remain important, he said, “Our overarching mission is now much broader. We aim to make the world a better place for ourselves – and for our audiences – through our study, rehearsal and performance of the music we experience.”
“Our concerts should give the performers and audience members an uplifting respite from our day-to-day routines,” he said.
Friday’s concert will include music the band is known for – selections that are not particularly well-known, at least by those not considered “band aficionados,” Kenny said.
Selections include a one-movement work, “Festal Scenes," written by a prominent Japanese composer. Kenny said it ends with a “virtuosic tympani solo that is simply astounding.”
The band will also perform music that is simply fun – to both play and to hear – including music by Leroy Anderson, the long-time arranger for the Boston Pops, and a medley of movie marches comprised by John Williams.
After 35 years as a band director, Kenny said he also often looks to incorporate traditional marches that he may have missed over the years as a player and conductor. He calls it his “bucket list of marches." This concert will feature his first time leading “The Billboard,” a classic 1901 circus march by John Klohr.
The Bucknell Symphonic Band features 40 to 55 student musicians – the majority of whom are studying disciplines other than music at Bucknell.
“In fact,” Kenny said, “some of our most dedicated musicians come from engineering and management.”
The students who are music majors, he said, are strong leaders. One of those leaders is senior music education major Nicole Bilotto, of Fairfield, Conn., who will direct the band on two of the pieces. She is in her fourth year with the band.
“I appreciate the diversity of players in the ensemble, and I feel I have grown close to many of the members through our shared love and appreciation for music,” she said. “We are playing fantastic repertoire, and I am excited to share the music with the community.”
Before, students who wanted to join the band had to audition, but Kenny said students are now able to audition or interview to join.
“In keeping with the band’s mission,” he said, “I want to provide the opportunity of making music to as many students as possible. Those that might not yet be at the performance level that might be considered optimal, have the opportunity to grow into the experience.”
Madeleine Atwood, of Bethlehem, is in her third year with the band. She said it has been an important part of her college career.
“Dr. Kenny is really invested in making both good music and a good community,” she said.
Conor Vogt, of Forked River, N.J., and electrical engineering major in his third year of the band, said rehearsals are his favorite part of the week.
“Dr. Kenny’s energy and passion for creating and sharing the music we perform with the community is infectious. It drives me and the entire band to reciprocate that energy and give our all into every piece we perform.”