Bucknell University resumes in-person classes Monday as its president implored students not to visit off-campus bars and restaurants as COVID-19 continues to spread among the student body.
“Dining in off-campus restaurants, bars or other establishments is not permitted. Please: For the health and safety of the Lewisburg community, I am asking you to abide by this restriction at this time, recognizing that this may impinge on many of you and many local business owners as well,” President John Bravman wrote in an update Friday to the campus community.
There are 190 active cases of COVID-19 at Bucknell — 186 among students and four among faculty and staff, according to the university’s online virus dashboard. From Sunday through Friday morning, there were 103 positive tests out of 2,146 tests administered.
The number of positive tests jumped each week since mid-January, from 5 in the week ending Jan. 23 to 16, 29, 92 and 103 in each successive week.
Bravman said this week saw the highest rate of positive test results on campus since the start of the pandemic last year. As such, he said the university’s plan to return to in-person instruction Monday could quickly change as more test results are returned. He did leave a choice to students and faculty as to whether they wanted to return to classrooms or continue remotely.
According to Bucknell’s online dashboard, 247 students were living in isolation housing this week. Even after adding additional 35 additional rooms, just 18% of available isolation quarters remained available Friday morning.
There are capacity limits in place at all classrooms, labs, studios and project spaces. Face coverings are required at all times in common areas. Students can leave residence halls to pick up groceries or have food delivered. Students in quarantine are restricted from leaving their rooms and have to have food delivered through Bucknell Dining.
Students caught hosting any guests in their rooms will be asked to leave campus and finish the semester remotely. Those returning from university-approved travel must quarantine. Visitors including family are not allowed on campus. Athletics are canceled with the exception of a water polo match Saturday, tentatively relocated to Navy’s campus pending further virus testing.