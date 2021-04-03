LEWISBURG — Bucknell University announced it will continue in-person instruction for the fall 2021 semester and will resume its regular, unmodified academic calendar in the fall and potentially the spring 2022 semester, barring a COVID-19 resurgence.
Bucknell will continue to adhere to its COVID-19 class schedule next fall, which allows 30 minutes between classes for aerosol dispersion and additional cleaning, if needed.
First-year students will arrive Aug. 18 for orientation, with fall semester classes beginning Aug. 23. Unlike fall 2020, there will be a fall break and Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will end Dec. 7, with final exams finishing Dec. 16.
Spring semester classes will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, with spring break scheduled from March 12 to 20, 2022. Commencement for the Class of 2022 is scheduled for May 22, 2022.