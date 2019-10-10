LEWISBURG — Bucknell Center for Sustainability & the Environment hosts the 14th Annual Susquehanna River Symposium, Oct. 18-19 in the Elaine Langone Center on campus.
The symposium is titled “Healthy Rivers, Healthy Communities” and focuses on the health of the Susquehanna River and the communities along its banks. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is not required.
“The symposium brings together academics, consultants, state, federal and regional agencies, conservation groups, and the public to discuss ongoing scientific research and innovative projects. Participants will share ideas to increase awareness of the connection between river health and the communities within valley watersheds. Presentations and breakout discussions will explore various management and sustainability issues facing the mid-Atlantic region,” a press release states.
For more details about the presentations and a complete schedule of events, visit www.bucknell.edu/riversymposium.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO