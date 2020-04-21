LEWISBURG — The Bucknell Intercollegiate Film Festival debuts online at 7 p.m. Saturday at www.biff2020.blogs.bucknell.edu.
The 90-minute student film festival moved to a Vimeo live stream due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The bi-annual festival is usually held at the Campus Theatre downtown.
The festival is being curated remotely by students of a film exhibition course taught by Rebecca Meyers, academic film programmer and lecturer. Meyers is the festival's executive director.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO