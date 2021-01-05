LEWISBURG — A free online clinic about bats, their ecological importance and how the mammals can spread infectious disease to humans will be held at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 12 via the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning.
The clinic will be held via Zoom. While the event is free, registration is required. Register no later than noon Monday: visit https://forms.gle/WsG1LhQGp55npCKX8, call 570-522-0105 or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu. The online form is preferred. If calling or emailing, leave your name and email address.
Dr. DeeAnn Reeder, a professor of biology at Bucknell University, will lead the clinic. She is an authority on infectious disease ecology and her research led to her role as an adviser to U.S. and African authorities on infectious diseases, including Ebola. Last summer, she and her colleague, Dr. Ken Field, were awarded a $200,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study bat tolerance to coronavirus.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO