LEWISBURG — A free online presentation April 22 sponsored by the Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning will explore songs created by immigrants from Mexico and Central American countries that document their experiences in their own voices.
Dr. Annie Janeiro Randall, a professor of music (musicology) at Bucknell University, will lead the presentation beginning at 3:30 p.m. Randall teaches, among other offerings, courses on women in music and music and social justice.
This program is free and open to the public. Register by noon April 21 to receive a Zoom link for entry to the presentation. Register online at https://forms.gle/Lf4y37NQgp6Jd42x9 (preferred method), call 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address, or email lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu with your name and email address.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO