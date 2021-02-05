LEWISBURG — Bucknell Institute for Lifelong Learning presents a free public presentation, “Learning From and Living With Floods,” at noon Feb. 16.
Attendees for the online presentation must register by no later than noon Feb. 15. Register at https://forms.gle/9xtK4HmRBzANorPq6, call 570-522-0105 and leave your name and email address, or email Heather LeBlanc at lifelonglearning@bucknell.edu with your name and email address.
The program is presented by Andrew Stuhl, associate professor of environmental studies and sciences and programming fellow for the Bucknell Humanities Center, along with Bethany Fitch, sophomore, Presidential Fellow, environmental studies and theatre major, with a French minor.
“Learning From and Living With Floods” focuses on how flooding shapes societies and what past flood events can reveal about what’s in store for the future. The presentation includes interviews with Valley residents and ongoing research into the legacies of Hurricane Agnes in 1972.