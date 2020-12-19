LEWISBURG — The annual Turkey and Trimmings program by the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement fed about 600 people spanning six local agencies in the Union and Snyder counties region in November.
“With this year being such a difficult one due to COVID and adjusting to online learning, the families at Summit Early Learning who received the Thanksgiving baskets were so grateful to have one less thing to worry about during the holiday,” says Kalicia Brungard of HeadStart Lewisburg, “The staff at Summit is very appreciative of the employees and students at Bucknell for their care and support for our families.”
Marilyn Constable of HeadStart Northumberland said each family she delivered baskets to was thankful for the extra help during Thanskgiving.
“One mom stated that she just found out that she would be hosting Thanksgiving and wasn't sure how she would be able to purchase everything,” Constable said. “She was very thankful for this timely gift.”