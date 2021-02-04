There’s no grand celebration as the circumstances at present wouldn’t allow for it, but Friday’s date marks a special moment at Bucknell University — its 175th anniversary.
Bucknell began as the University at Lewisburg when on Feb. 5, 1846, Pennsylvania Gov. Francis Shunk signed a charter granting permission to the Baptists of Pennsylvania to build the university, the denomination’s first in the commonwealth.
A facsimile of the original charter hangs in the reading room of the Special Collections and University Archives inside Bertrand Library on campus. The original underwent meticulous preservation some years ago to clean the vellum on which it’s written in acidic gall ink. A short feature on the university website describes the vellum as having been cleaned, the acid in the ink neutralized, folds smoothed out and tears mended.
“It’s obviously very meaningful to the founding of the university,” Isabella O’Neill, Head of Special Collections and University Archivist, said. “Someone put Scotch tape on it, which is a no-no.”
Bucknell University trustees met Thursday and offered a proclamation that this is a year “designated for appreciation of the history of our institution.”
“May its tradition of educating students to lead and serve for a lifetime continue for generations to come,” the proclamation reads.
The University at Lewisburg started as a literary and theological institution with a primary school, academy and college, and it began with classes held in the basement of Lewisburg’s First Baptist Church. Three years later and an endowment goal of $100,000 achieved, the university moved to “The Hill” overlooking the borough and into its first building. The structure, known then as the Academy Building, stands today as Stephen W. Taylor Hall, named after the man who wrote the school’s charter.
James Moore III is dubbed the Father of Bucknell for conceiving the idea of the University at Lewisburg and pushing it into reality. Bucknell, however, gets its name after William Bucknell.
The university’s history is written, in part, on the financial generosity of its founders as the school first took shape. An original trustee, among Bucknell’s many contributions was a $50,000 donation to save the university from financial ruin in 1881. Five years later, the Board of Trustees voted to take the name already on Bucknell Hall and use it as the university’s formal moniker.
“It is said that Mr. Bucknell considered this a mistake and that he did not desire to have the college named for him. However that may be, he added $50,000 to the endowment fund the very next year,” author Lewis Edwin Theiss wrote in the “Centennial History of Bucknell University,” published in 1946.
Sherri Kimmel, editor of Bucknell Magazine, wrote a story about the university’s origins for the magazine’s winter edition.
“It’s really impressive, the efforts of the early founders, that they started a school in the basement of a church. It grew into this first-class university with this beautiful sprawling physical presence up on this hill,” Kimmel said.
Kimmel referred to many firsts achieved in Bucknell’s history.
Edward McKnight Brawley graduated in 1875, the first black student to receive a degree from what would become Bucknell. Though a Female Institute was established in 1852, formal Bucknell courses opened to women in 1883. Chella Scott earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1885, becoming the first woman to graduate from Bucknell.
Maung Shaw Loo came to Bucknell from Burma in 1858, becoming the school’s first international student. Elective courses in civil engineering were introduced in 1893. The College of Engineering began in 1962 and the College of Management launched in 2017.
Bucknell was welcoming of Jewish students in the 1940s when some universities discriminated against them. The university, too, welcomed two Japanese-American students who were sent to internment camps during World War II. Both graduated with the Class of 1948, Kimmel said.
“I think it has been an open environment, not that we’re perfect and don’t have room to grow,” she said.
Learn more about Bucknell University and its history: https://www.bucknell.edu/meet-bucknell/history-traditions/celebrating-175-years