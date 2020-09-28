LEWISBURG — Bucknell University President John Bravman on Monday in a letter to students laid out new steps to address food insecurity.
The announcement comes six days after students and volunteers organized a demonstration outside the president's office in protest of meal plan changes they say threaten student health. Bravman's plan includes a food insecurity relief fund, streamlined requests for food assistance and a swipe donation program.
"We know that food insecurity is hurting people in our own community, and that immediate action is required to address student hunger. While there are no easy answers, we are listening. I write to share an update on our continued efforts to address food insecurity on campus," Bravman wrote in the letter. "In addition to the appointment of the Food & Nutrition Task Force, which I announced on Tuesday and which will recommend strategies by February 2021, over the past three weeks we have been exploring and finalizing three new steps to respond to food insecurity now."
A faction of students campaigned on Sept. 22 against meal plan changes since they were announced after the deadline to commit to attending class this semester. The lowest-priced option at the university costs $1,400 and provides seven meals a week and $200 in on-campus-only Dining Dollars spending for the semester. Last spring, the cheapest option was $700 in Dining Dollars.
The Food Insecurity Relief Fund will support programs and students who are experiencing food insecurity by providing resources such as items for the B-Eats food pantry and local restaurant vouchers for students to use over school breaks. It is part of the Bucknell Annual Fund and is administered by the Dean of Students Office in coordination with the Office of Financial Aid.
Bucknell has also streamlined the assistance request process to make food more immediately accessible to students who need support, wrote Bravman.
"I encourage students facing financial hardship to fill out and submit this simple request to seek up to $400 in declining dollars to use on meal swipes or retail food purchases for this semester," said Bravman. "Requests will be reviewed quickly by the Dean of Students Office in partnership with the Office of Financial Aid."
Bravman directed a team of Bucknell administrators and task force members to develop, in consultation with students, a program to facilitate swipe donations so that some unused swipes may be given to others. The program will be fully operational throughout the spring semester — sooner if possible — and is expected to continue on a permanent basis to strengthen food security for current and future students, said Bravman.
"I wish to thank our student volunteers for their commitment to improving food security for their peers," Bravman wrote. "Establishment of the donation program involves multiple University offices, which are working as quickly as possible to finalize details."
Additionally, the University offers these other resources to help students who are experiencing food insecurity, including B-Eats Food Pantry and financial aid appeals.
Any student who needs food is invited to stop by the B-Eats food pantry in Room 217 of the Elaine Langone Center and pick up items at no cost. The pantry is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Three times a day, Student Affairs stocks the pantry with a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, snacks and other items, in addition to offerings from Bucknell Dining. Selections include proteins, vegetables and starches as well as a number of healthy snacks and accompaniments like cereal, granola bars and soup. Students who use B-Eats are able to anonymously request specific food items by using an on-site QR code to access an online form.
Students and families who are facing financial difficulties are encouraged to reach out to the Office of Financial Aid at finaid@bucknell.edu or 570-577-1331. Staff members are available to review your situation via email, phone or Zoom. In many financial aid appeal situations, the University is able to provide some assistance.
"No student should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from," wrote Bravman. "In the weeks ahead, we will continue to closely examine issues related to food security and seek even more ways we can expand nutritional support for students in need. I invite you to share your comments and suggestions at food@bucknell.edu. Thank you for your continued interest in the health and success of Bucknell students."
Students on the cheapest plan say one meal a day isn’t nutritious and isn’t safe. They supplement with grocery store snacks bought out of pocket as well as items from campus food pantries. The issue has been exacerbated by the pandemic, limiting dining hall access and options from past years.
The university altered how and when meals are served as a measure intended to reduce touchpoints and crowding, according to university communications. It instituted single-line service and introduced a single menu across all venues, eliminating made-to-order options.