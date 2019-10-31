LEWISBURG — Creepy slime experiments and rainbow-colored goo were the big draws for more than 75 enthusiastic kids at Bucknell University's fifth annual Halloween Chemistry show Wednesday night in the McDonnell Hall Amphitheatre, on campus.
Students in the university's student chapter of the American Chemical Society hosted the event, which drew children from as far away as Williamsport.
Rowen Kreisher, 9, came with his parent from Williamsport. It was his first time at the show, and he was excited about making slime. "Green is my best color," he said.
Other kids have been regular participants at the show. Jackson Reppert, 9, has been attending for four years, his mother, Jennifer, said.
"I'm from Lewisburg, and my husband and I make it a point to come here every year," she said. "We come early to get good seats in the amphitheater. Jackson said he too wanted to "slime."
Once the tables were set up behind the amphitheater, lines of kids sought out their favorite thing to do — slime drew the biggest crowds. The chemistry students asked kids what colors they wanted to make...green, purple.
Jennifer also brought her two younger kids, Oliver, 2, and Charlie, 4, along with Jackson.
"I've brought them here since they were babies," she said.
Over the loudspeaker, as "The Monster Mash" and "Thriller" played, more and more children came into the area, on a perfect pre-Halloween night.
Madoc Kimble, 4, stood on the slime line with his father.
Smiling he said, he was ready to make the gooey stuff. It would be the first time he was doing so.
Pat Martino, Bucknell's Chemistry Lab director, originated the idea but didn't want to take full credit. "It's a tremendous group effort. You wouldn't believe how many people help out from the chemistry department, chemistry club, public safety. We have set up tables where kids can make slime, goo, dress like a scientist, and other science experiments."
"We always try to make the show bigger and better every year," he said. "That's a challenge for us planning this. To one-up ourselves every year."
After the kids' experiments, at 7 p.m. came the Halloween show itself, featuring puking pumpkins and fire-breathing pumpkins.