LEWISBURG — Bucknell University Department of Public Safety warns of potential scams targeting college students.
According to an alert from the department shared on social media, there have been reports of scams potentially involving financial aid and scholarships, roommates and housing, and phone calls and email phishing.
The department advises students to be cautious of requests for payments over the phone or payments to be made with gift cards; requests that you not to talk to anyone else about the call; requests for sensitive information; generally, any call that sounds too good to be true.
No government agency will call on the phone to request payment in lieu of arrest or other action, the department advises. For information about how to respond to a suspicious request, call 570-577-3333.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO