LEWISBURG — Tax bills rise 1.7 percent under the latest operating budget adopted by school board directors of the Lewisburg Area School District.
Directors voted Thursday to approve a $35,711,306 budget for the 2019-20 school year. The budget is balanced, in part, by a tax increase of 0.3 mills.
The final budget figures, a 1.6-percent increase over the current year’s budget, were unchanged from a proposed plan adopted May 23.
The total millage rate rises to 17.71, or $17.71 on each $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. The approved increase means taxpayers will pay an additional $30 on a property valued at $100,000.
Voting in favor of the budget and tax increase were directors John Rowe, Mary Ann Stanton, Kathy Swope, Mary Brouse, Lisa Clark, Jordan Fetzer, Cory Heath and Erin Jablonski. Director Virginia Zimmerman was absent.
A preliminary plan adopted in February called for a hike of 0.47 mills, which was since reduced. Directors began the budget process with a projected deficit of $655,432. Spending was reduced before directors settled on the proposed tax increase, which would generate about an additional $200,000 in revenue.
School board directors voted to increase taxes in seven out of the past eight budgets, avoiding an increase in 2017-18. Last year, directors approved a 0.38-mill increase.