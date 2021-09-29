SUNBURY — Aimee Buehner was presented the Realtor Active in Politics Award by the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) this week. The award recognizes an individual’s significant political involvement to advance PAR’s legislative agenda.
Buehner, with the Bowen Agency in Sunbury, is active with local, state and national Realtor associations. She has served on PAR’s Legislative Committee and Legislative Subcommittee and regularly visits with her legislators.
At her local association, the Central Susquehanna Valley Board of Realtors (CSVBR), she served as the president. She has also served on the Realtors Political Action Committee (RPAC) and the Legislative committee and was named CSVBR’s Realtor of the Year in 2015. She has been an avid supporter of RPAC since 2014. She personally has coordinated visits from congressmen and local representatives to her local association.