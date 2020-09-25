MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Township Supervisors announced a public hearing Oct. 5 to consider separate ordinances on parking restrictions, temporary sign regulations and regulating public assemblages and processions.
The ordinance on assemblages and processions on township roads calls for a cost-free permit to be applied for in advance. It applies to parades or similar events but not a funeral caravan or military convoy, according to the ordinance proposal. Advance notice of three weeks would be required if using a state highway plus written approval from the state, if necessary.
Assemblages are to be applied for at least one week in advance; processions, two weeks.
A violation could bring a summary offense and fine of up to $1,000.
Supervisor William Zimmerman said the ordinance on assemblages and processions was in the works before an impromptu protest occurred earlier this month in the township after vandals spray-painted a Nazi symbol on a road sign.
“It’s a safety issue,” Zimmerman said, adding that advance notice is sought to prevent traffic issues and hazards.
An amendment to the existing sign ordinance defines signs exempt from requiring a permit or license and not counted toward the maximum sign area including signs less than 2 square feet or 4 feet for a home occupation or business. The ordinance would restrict temporary signs from being placed within 10 feet of a property’s boundary or right-of-way.
Parking restrictions would prevent vehicles from being parked on township roads within 250 feet of the following intersections: Ridge View Lane and Furnace Road, Beaver Run Road and the south side of Route 45, Melmar Drive and Johnson Mill Road, Stahl Lane and Johnson Mill Road.
“At some intersections, people are parked too close, interfering with the flow of traffic,” Zimmerman said.
“A lot of people, half the vehicle is in the travel lane and cuts the road down to one lane. You’ve got heavy equipment and trucks running,” Supervisor Paul Haines said. “A couple of these intersections, depending on which way you’re turning, you’re turning blind.”