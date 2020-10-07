Citizens peppered Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost with questions during a public online forum Wednesday about anti-bias training for police officers, preventing discriminatory practices when enforcing the law and how the department handles citizen complaints against officers.
“We as an agency are dedicated to treating all of our contacts, all individuals, equally,” Yost said.
Yost answered questions for about 30 minutes during the 90-minute event. He provided a 20-plus minute overview of the department prior to taking questions.
Union County resident Janice Butler initiated a push for the forum following the murder of George Floyd in May while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. It was created with cooperation from Yost and the civilian police commission that oversees the department.
More than 100 people logged in for the forum. With two exceptions, questions were submitted anonymously and read aloud by event moderator Susan Jordan, executive director of Susquehanna Valley Mediation.
Instances where police killed unarmed citizens, especially people of color, impacts both Yost and his staff, he said. He recalled watching the Floyd video and repeating “get off his neck.” He understands the emotions these cases have caused but said he doesn’t want all police officers lumped into one group because of the behavior of a minority of cops.
“Seeing some of these actions by law enforcement hurt me deeply. I’ve made a career of this, hopefully doing the right thing all the time. Trying to,” Yost said.
Yost explained that police officers undergo 40 hours of initial training followed by 12 hours annually on topics including bias, crisis intervention, cultural considerations, mental health and de-escalation.
Though Yost was unfamiliar with the formal 8 Can’t Wait social justice campaign calling for eight topics in need of immediate reform, Butler clarified and Yost agreed that most of the changes sought are already enacted by the Buffalo Valley department. That includes the establishment of a use of force continuum, practicing de-escalation techniques and bans both on chokeholds and shooting either from or at a moving vehicle.
Terrell Mosley asked about police patrols of the community, to which he agreed with Yost were an effective crime deterrent. But Mosley pointed out that not all people would agree since individual experiences with police officers can color how they feel when seeing an officer drive past.
“I also know people have had bad interactions with police or situations where somebody might have been abused by a police officer. They have fear in them and when they see officers they immediately get anxiety,” Mosley said.
Yost acknowledged this is likely true in some cases.
“The only way I can fix that with that person is an interaction that’s a positive one. I can’t change the experience they had. I can only do things in the future to make them feel differently about our department and our guys,” Yost said.
According to Yost, 4.6 percent of the department’s 28,000 contacts with citizens in any capacity were with Black people. That includes people passing through on the busy Route 15 highway which is often targeted for traffic enforcement.
In 40-plus years as a police officer including running the Buffalo Valley department since its inception in 2012, Yost said he’s had no formal complaints of racial discrimination or bias. There is a three-person civilian panel that can handle such complaints and recommend action, though the chief himself can also seek to resolve less serious complaints of officer conduct.
The Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department has 17 officers, 14 of whom are full-time. One is Black. There are no females. Asked about a lack of diversity, Yost explained that the Civil Service process is one that doesn’t allow choice beyond the candidate list provided following officer candidate testing. He can’t choose a candidate based on race or gender and can’t deviate from the list.
Union County and the greater Susquehanna Valley experienced a series of peaceful protests condemning police violence. Lewisburg was the site of one protest. Yost said he worked with organizers to keep participants safe and was supportive of peaceful assembly.
Asked if he and the Buffalo Valley department support the ideals and goals of the Black Lives Matter movement, Yost said he and the department had been supportive as evidenced by their cooperation with the Lewisburg protest.
Jordi Comas, a police commission member, borough councilman and community activist, clarified that point.
“The police department takes no official stance on policy goals of any particular group,” Comas said.
“We’re supportive but we don’t take a political stand,” Yost said.