HERNDON — The driver of a horse-drawn buggy who was injured in a vehicle crash near Herndon Sunday night was discharged from Geisinger Medical Center on Monday, according to a nursing supervisor.
The driver of the motor vehicle that struck the horse and buggy was charged by state police with driving at an unsafe speed. Trooper Jason Kelley said that driver, Casey D. Kranz, 34, of Shamokin, also appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, but the trooper's report did not indicate other charges were filed.
The driver of the buggy, Emanuel K. Fisher, 21, of Herndon, was flown to the hospital by Geisinger’s Life Flight helicopter.
Northumberland County 911 dispatched the units at 8:38 p.m. to State Route 147 and Mahonoy Creek Lane in Jackson Township.
The report said the crash occurred about 500 feet north Mahanoy Creek Lane as Kranz was traveling north on Route 147 in a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe. His vehicle struck the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.
The horse also was injured and animal care specialist was called to the scene. The police report did not indicate what happened with the animal.
— JOE SYLVESTER