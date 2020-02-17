SUNBURY — Dimos Panagoulias is offering his 30,000-square-foot building to start-up businesses and anyone looking for office space free of charge for 10 years.
Panagoulias said the offer is open for anyone interested in bringing the former Northumberland County Human Services building in downtown Sunbury back to life.
"The first 10 years will be rent-free," he said while taking Councilmen Josh Brosious and Chris Reis on a tour of the five-floor complex.
The building, at 370 Market St., is at the corner of 4th and Market Street.
"I want to work with everybody," Panagoulias said while taking Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich on a tour through the five-floor office complex. "All I want to do is bring this building back and let the residents of Sunbury have a place they can go to."
The building had been the location of the Bittner Department Store since the early 1900s, and it was the Bowman’s Department Store from the 1950s to the late 1970s. The brownstone and brick-faced structure housed human services operations for about 15 years before Northumberland County moved out in 2003. Nothing has been inside the structure since.
Panagoulias purchased the building in 2008 for $225,000 and wanted it to house a community college.
Panagoulias, who lives just outside Sunbury, said he still wants a community college in the building but wants to bring the building back to life.
Panagoulias often attends Sunbury City Council meetings as well as Northumberland County Commissioner meetings and is vocal about his desire to fill the vacant building.
"In my opinion, he (Panagoulias) has the best interest for the city and community when it comes to his building," Brosious said. "He wants something to go in that will impact the community in a positive way because he cares about Sunbury."
The building needs major renovations, but the first floor can be ready to go in no time, Panagoulias said.
"When I toured this building all I could say was wow," Brosious said. "The size and structure are amazing. Yes, it would cost money to convert the building into a business, but the potential is there."
Anyone interested in using the building would be responsible for the renovations, Panagoulias said.
Brosious said he toured the roof of the building and had an idea.
"I was thinking after seeing the view of the city from the roof that it is a great place to have a rooftop restaurant and bar," Brosious said. "This place is in the heart of the city and walking distance to the park and riverfront."
Panagoulias said he is open to ideas, including that of getting someone to come to the property and maybe open the building as a place people can walk through and visit various small shops or places to eat.
Panagoulias owns the 11,000-square-foot connecting offices that go down 4th Street to Woodlawn Ave., as well.
Reis said he is in favor of helping Panagoulias find tenants and that he also believes the building is a prime location.
"We are always willing to listen and work with him (Panagoulias)" Reis said. "The building is so centrally located and we would love to get something in there in the near future."