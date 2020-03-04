LEWISBURG — Two community groups in Union County teamed up to introduce a revamped leadership program open to middle school students across the Valley.
Learning to Lead is a nine-week program combining ground-level ropes team-building challenges with presentations and discussions about civic responsibility. It’s offered by the Donald Heiter Community Center in partnership with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
The cost is $200 but scholarships are available for qualifying students. Five students registered and at least another 10 students are sought.
Tony Stafford, director of outdoor recreation, BVRA, said as long as the students have reliable transportation to and from the program, they can attend even if they’re from outside Union County.
The program will be held from 2:45 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, March 17 to May 12, at the Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg.
Chris Arnold, a Heiter Center board member, is a parent of two middle school students. He said Learning to Lead allows students to practice leadership skills while intentionally being taken out of their comfort zone.
“I think what they’ll learn in this course they’ll be able to take with them and expand as they grow more mature. I want my children to be exposed to something that will help them grow and mature,” Arnold said. “As a parent, I saw the potential and had buy-in right away.”
Stafford said he and his wife once led a similar after-school program when they lived in New Mexico. He said the physical challenges allow students to develop strategies with team members, solve problems, build trust and perhaps just as importantly, learn through failure.
“You might not make it the first time but you’ll have to do it again,” Stafford said of team-building activities, stressing that the ropes course is ground-level. “We need everyone’s best effort.”
Keith Mark, an AmeriCorps staffer at BVRA will lead the team-building activities.
The Heiter Center introduced a leadership program on a pilot basis in 2018. This year’s program is an extension of that program, adding the physical challenge element.
The civic engagement portion of the program will include lessons about setting goals, building confidence, the value of proactivity, decision-making, when to take the lead and when to follow, and even practical matters like personal finance. Guest speakers from the community will present on various topics.
Penn Garvin, Heiter Center board member, said while parents attempt to instill values in their children, sometimes the message is lost because of the parent-child dynamic. When the message comes from someone else, Garvin said it may be more easily absorbed by the child.
“They are just coming out of being very self-absorbed. We’re helping them see how they act in the world and the effects of how they act,” Garvin said.
For more information about the program, call the Donald Heiter Community Center at 570-524-5000 or email pool@bvrec.org. To register online, visit http://bvrec.org/learning-to-lead-after-school/.