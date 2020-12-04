Sunbury Burger King employees gathered to cut cake and wish general manager Jan Catherman, 64, well on her retirement from one of the only jobs she has ever had.
Catherman retired after 35 years with GDK Development Inc. “I was 19 when I started (at Burger King) as a part-time job. I was promoted to an assistant in 1979 and to a general manager in 1990,” said Catherman.
Burger King operations supervisor Mike Mazer, Jan’s immediate supervisor, has worked with her for 35 years. “We are so thankful and blessed that she joined our company. She’s been an integral part of the development of the Sunbury restaurant and the development of many, many people.”
Born and raised in the area, Catherman lives in Selinsgrove. “I might travel some,” when asked what she would do with her retirement. “I have a son in California with a 3-year-old granddaughter there, and two grandchildren here, so I’ll be spending more time with them.”
“It’s her people skills,” that make her so special, Mazer said. “The way she deals with her team. She helps her team members improve not only in the operations of the restaurant but in their personal life too.”
“We’re all very sad to see her go because we’re going to miss the job she does and the dedication to our company, but we’re very happy for her that she can join her husband in retirement and enjoy it,” said Mazer.
“Absolutely I’ll miss it,” said Catherman. “I really enjoy the people here.”