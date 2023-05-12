MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County Court reporter Megan Burlew is president-elect of the Pennsylvania Court Reporters Association.
Burlew replaced Colleen Wentz when Wentz resigned from Snyder County in 2016 to care for her children. Burlew has moved in the state association from district 2 director to secretary/treasurer to her new title. Burlew first learned about court reporting when Wentz went into Selinsgrove High School to speak about the court reporting profession.
Wentz was sworn in as president of the association during its annual meeting April 29.