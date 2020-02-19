BLOOMSBURG — “Faith, Hope, Love” is the theme for a nationwide bus tour by Vote Common Good, which is stopping in Bloomsburg today.
The group will host a roundtable, supper and conversation from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Philips Emporium, 12 E. Main St.
The tour and group engage with Christians troubled by President Donald Trump’s words and actions. The tour started before the Iowa caucuses and continues around the country with plans to visit all 50 states.
Their mission is to help Christians confront the problems of the Trump administration from their own religious point of view, according to a release from Jordi Comas, of Lewisburg, president of EqualityPA board of directors. Vote Common Good believes “many Christian voters recognize that their faith calls them to oppose the policies and approaches of the Trump administration," according to the release. "For many of these voters, their primary commitment is not to switch parties, it is to be faithful to their beliefs and convictions and to make the common good their voting criteria."
People are welcome to stop by anytime. Local citizens from a variety of churches and groups organized to bring the bus tour to the area.
— The Daily Item