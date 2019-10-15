LEWISBURG — Reed Byrum, a distinguished corporate executive and business adviser at the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University, died Monday following a battle with esophageal cancer.
After several roles at the highest corporate level in Texas, the Silicon Valley and elsewhere, he moved to Lewisburg with his wife, Kristie, and family. Three years ago, Steve Stumbris, director of the SBDC at Bucknell hired him to join their team of consultants. "I'm thankful to Kristie, who is from Lewisburg, for giving us the opportunity to know Reed at Bucknell," he said.
Byrum worked for some of the biggest tech companies in the country, Stumbris said Tuesday night, reflecting on his friend and colleague. "And then for him to transition to work with small businesses and entrepreneurs in rural Pennsylvania was remarkable.
"He took a personal interest in every entrepreneur he talked to," he noted.
Byrum had an amazing skill set, added Maureen Hauck, assistant director for business consulting, SBDC. "He had a high regard for people in general, whether in business or at a personal level."
Stumbris and Hauck both said Byrum had a truly extensive intellect.
"In those personal times together," Stumbris said, "we'd talk not just about business, but music, the arts, the world."
By all accounts, Byrum loved his work at SBDC. Helping people was part of the fabric of who he was, his colleagues said.
"He helped every day, " Stumbris said. "Sometimes he'd be so into helping someone he'd forget to eat lunch."
Byrum was fully invested in the community as well, Hauck explained. "He joined the Chamber of Commerce. He even would help feed people at a soup kitchen. He loved his work and he loved Lewisburg."
His team at the SBDC, "are like family," Hauck said. "He was like a brother."
"This is a loss for SBDC and a personal loss," Stumbris said. "He made so many friends. We will miss him."
Byrum is survived by his wife, Kristie, son James Byrum, stepson Bradley Bohm, and stepdaughter Caroline Bohm. Other survivors include son Reed Byrum Jr., grandson Reed Bolton Byrum III and brother James Byrum, all of Wheeling, W.V., and in-laws Donald and Peggy Baumgartner of Lewisburg.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life 11 a.m., Oct. 26, in Rooke Chapel, on the Bucknell University campus.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reed Byrum Memorial Fund, c/o Brubaker Group LLC, 23 N. Derr Dr., Suite 2, Lewisburg, PA 17837.